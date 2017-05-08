Fulton police officials are seeking the public’s help in solving two recent armed robberies.

On May 3rd, officers were called when a man was robbed of money he withdrew from the ATM machine at the Citizens Bank.

Police reports said the victim made the withdrawal at 5:00 in the morning, and was walking back to his residence.

At this time, a person with a hooded sweatshirt and black jeans approached from behind and placed a handgun to his head, and demanded the money.

The victim said the unidentified person then took the money and fled to a wooded area on Elks Lane.

On Sunday morning just before 5:00, a clerk at Pockets Shell, on West Highland Drive, said a black male entered the store wearing a hat and bandanna around his face.

The man was holding a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

After taking an undetermined amount of money, the robber fled the scene.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the recent robberies, they are urged to contact the Fulton Police Department.