Two people are under arrest and 11-pounds of meth was seized after a traffic stop on I-40 in Decatur County.

25-year-old Isaid Valdez and 32-year-old Gabriela Santillian, both of Memphis, are charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver.

The traffic stop was conducted by Agent Kris Byrd of the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The estimated street value of the seizure is half a million dollars.