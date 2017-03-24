The death of a 23 year old Calvert City man has led to the arrest of two people on drug and manslaughter charges.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department reports said Calvert City officers were called to a home where two brothers were found unresponsive from the intake of illegal drugs.

18 year old Karson May was transported to a hospital for treatment, while 23 year old Taylor May died at the home.

An investigation showed the two men had overdosed on the synthetic drug U-47700, which is known as U4 or Pink on the street.

The analgesic synthetic drug was developed in the 1970’s, and was reported to be 7.5 times more potent than morphine.

The investigation into the death of Taylor May, and hospitalization of Karson May, led detectives to arrest 23 year old Thomas “Jared” Hardin, of McCracken County, on charges of trafficking in a synthetic drug and 2nd degree manslaughter.

A search warrant also led to the arrest of 25 year old Jevan Sheppard, of Draffenville, on one count of trafficking in a synthetic drug and one count of trafficking in a synthetic drug firearm enhanced.

A search of Sheppard’s residence resulted in the seizure of the drug “Pink”, along with weapons, paraphernalia and $20,000 believed to be drug sale proceeds.