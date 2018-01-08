A Weakley County woman was arrested in Union City, following a traffic stop on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Union City police reports said officers were speaking with 47 year old Tracy Lynn Berry, of Gleason, when a small bag of crystal methamphetamine and spoon was noticed between her legs.

After being taken from the vehicle, Ms. Berry admitted to officers of having more methamphetamine in her purse.

A check by police revealed a glass jar containing two additional bags of the drug weighing almost 16.5 grams, along with digital scales and a glass smoking pipe.

Ms. Berry was arrested and charged with the sale of a schedule two drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with her 2006 Chevrolet Impala seized by police.

A passenger in the vehicle, 31 year old Johnny Lee Donnell of Greenfield, was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Obion and Weakley County.