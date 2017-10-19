Troopers with Kentucky State Police at Post 1 took two people into custody, after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of various drugs and a large amount of cash.

Reports said a vehicle containing 31 year old William Campbell and 36 year old Kimberly Hendrickson, both of Mayfield, was stopped for no tail lights.

Campbell was then arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

Hendrickson was charged with first degree trafficking in methamphetamine, second degree trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

She was also served an outstanding bench warrant for a 2016 Graves County District court case.

Post 1 reports said an investigation by Troopers is still ongoing in the case.