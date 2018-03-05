The Graves County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of two people for multiple charges on the Purchase Parkway.

Reports said deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding, with 29 year old Keith Ceasar, of Dyersburg, driving on a suspended license.

Loose marijuana was discovered in the passengers seat, with an additional amount found hidden on the passenger, 29 year old Tanya Hammond of Covington.

The report said Ceasar handed the marijuana to Ms. Hammond after being pulled over.

A search of the vehicle also yielded digital scales and additional plastic baggies.

Ceasar was charged with driving under the influence, trafficking in marijuana, operating on suspended license and tampering with evidence.

Ms. Hammond was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.