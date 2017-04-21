Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies made the arrest of two people on drug trafficking charges.

Captain Randall McGowan said a search warrant at 4120 Paris Highway 54, resulted in the arrest of 38 year old Darrick Jason Doster and 35 year old Anna Marie Doster.

Following the execution of the search warrant, both of the Doster’s were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both will now be arraigned in General Session Court.