A Mayfield dentist, along with another man, were arrested this week on felony drug charges.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 said a months-long investigation revealed an alleged doctor-shopping and identity-theft scheme.

According to State Police reports, drug investigators got a complaint last summer from the Kentucky Office of the Inspector General involving 55-year-old Dr. Wesley Mills, and 56-year-old David Clymer, both of Mayfield.

The complain said the two men were suspected of conspiring to obtain controlled substances by fraud, with Mills and Clymer possibly using the identity of a non-consenting third party to obtain controlled substances.

On February 9th, a Graves County Grand Jury returned a four-count indictment charging Mills with two counts of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, commonly referred to as doctor-shopping, along with two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

A 10 count indictment was handed down for Clymer, charging him with two counts of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, six counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and two counts of theft of identity without consent.

Reports said Mills and Clymer turned themselves in on Wednesday to the Graves County Jail, where they were formally charged.

Additionally, a McCracken County Grand Jury has returned two additional counts against Mills for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.