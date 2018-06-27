Two people from Dresden are in the Weakley County Jail after Sheriff’s Department investigators found drugs and a handgun in their home Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Sheriff’s investigators and officers from the Dresden Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Greenfield Highway 54 in Dresden and arrested 43-year-old Clint Dexter Raymer and 34-year-old Chasidy Leigh King.

During the search, officers recovered 11 grams of meth and meth pipes in the home, and a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine was found under a mattress.

Both Raymer and King are charged with possession of schedule two meth with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Raymer is facing an additional charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

King was already out of jail on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to be in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday on an aggravated child abuse charge and other drug charges.