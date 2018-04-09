Two people from Illinois have been arrested in a shooting in Paducah, in which one person was killed.

Police reports said Metropolis police arrested 21 year old Micheal Evers, of Belknap, and 34 year old Lonnie Moore, of Vienna, on a Kentucky warrant.

42 year old Sheila Long and 31 year old Clifford Moore, both of Paducah, were shot during the early morning hours last Thursday

Ms. Long died from injuries received in the shooting, with Moore reported in critical condition.

Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the shooting.