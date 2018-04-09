Two people from Union City were arrested on drug and other charges, following a traffic stop on South Second Street.

Union City police reports said officers detected marijuana coming from inside a vehicle driven by 26 year old Christopher Wayne Lee, of South Sunswept Street, with 18 year old Kelissa Star Forrester, of Ury Street, as a passenger.

After Lee was was told to exit the vehicle for a search, reports said a syringe was located hid inside of his pants, along with a small bag of marijuana.

Officers then removed Ms. Forrester, who turned over a set of digital scales and a syringe, which contained methamphetamine.

During the search of the vehicle, police located a .40-caliber pistol with a loaded magazine.

Lee was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and theft.

Ms. Forrester was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.