Two people from Union City were arrested after officers discovered methamphetamine and weapons in a vehicle.

Union City police reports said early Saturday morning, officers observed a vehicle parked at Emma’s Gifts, on West Main Street, with lights on and one door opened.

After stopping to investigate, the officer observed one person coming from behind the business and another in the drivers seat, with a handgun in full view.

41 year old James Micheal Fowler, and 38 year old Corey Benjamin Nicholson, were placed into handcuffs and searched at the scene.

Fowler was determined to have several plastic baggies in his pocket, while Nicholson had a baggie containing methamphetamine.

A check of the area also yielded a loaded single shot 12-gauge shotgun, a 30-30 rifle, two baggies containing a large amount of methamphetamine and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine.

Both men were taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.