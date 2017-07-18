A Union City man and Kentucky man were arrested on methamphetamine charges following a traffic stop in Union City.

Police reports said the traffic stop on North Everett Boulevard resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and cash, after officer Scott Watkins K-9 Unit alerted to the vehicle.

Reports said approximately 12.4 grams of meth, along with drug paraphernalia items such as digital scales, a glass drug pipe and marijuana grinder were all discovered during a search of the vehicle.

Police also recovered $1,279 in cash, which was believed to be from drug sales

Passengers 24 year old Christian Lara Salazar, of Sebree, Kentucky, and 26 year old Enelson Nunez, of Union City, were taken into custody.

Salazar was charged with sale, manufacture and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, with Nunez charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Police also seized the 2006 Nissan Altima due to transport of the drugs and paraphernalia.