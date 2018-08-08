Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Martin.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Shannon Neal made a traffic stop on University Street on a vehicle with extremely bright lights.

The driver, 24-year-old Tiffany Paige Taylor of South Fulton, had a suspended license and expired tags.

Deputy Neal searched the car and found meth, hydrocodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Both Taylor and her passenger, 45-year-old Robert Tremain Thomas of Greenfield, were arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor was also charged with driving on a suspended license, violation of the registration law, and violation of the light law.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...