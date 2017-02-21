A Hickman and Union City man will be arraigned in Fulton County, following a vehicle and foot pursuit.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reported a deputy observed a vehicle traveling recklessly, and at a high rate of speed, on Johnson Street in Hickman.

After an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, a pursuit began with the driver and passenger bailing out of the vehicle.

Reports said 22 year old Preston Buchanan, of Hickman, was apprehended at a nearby home and charged with multiple counts, that included 3rd offense aggravated DUI, wanton endangerment involving a police officer, and fleeing and evading police.

19 year old Stanley Molands, of Union City, was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing and evading police of foot.