A federal grand jury in Memphis has charged two people for allegedly robbing two banks in two separate counties in West Tennessee.

According to the indictment, 36 year old Gene Allen Howell of Selmer, and 36 year old Janet Nicole Thompson of Enville, first robbed the Home Banking Company in Finger.

Several months later on October 14th, the defendants robbed the Peoples Bank in Reagan.

Howell and Thompson are charged with two counts of bank robbery, with Howell additionally charged with possessing and discharging a firearm during crime of violence.

If convicted, each defendant will face up to 20 years in federal prison for each of the individual robbery counts, with Howell facing up to life in federal prison for discharging firearms during the robberies.