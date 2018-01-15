The Department for Public Health has reported Kentucky’s first pediatric deaths for the 2017-18 flu season.

Acting Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Howard said of the 36 flu related deaths so far this season, two of those were children.

The average age of death of the other thirty-four people who have died as a result of flu is 75 years of age.

Dr. Howard said to protect the family’s privacy, the children’s hometown, county and gender are not being released.

Dr. Howard said the deaths are a reminder for everyone, that flu can be a serious illness, for young and old alike.

Health officials say the flu can be very contagious, with the virus causing fever, headache, cough, sore throat and body aches.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to avoid those with the flu and to wash your hand frequently.

For those who have contracted the virus, health officials say stay home from work or school for at least 24 hours after the fever has gone, to help prevent spreading.