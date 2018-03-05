Two people were issued citations by the Union City Police Department, following an alcohol sting conducted on Friday night.

Police reports said officers used an undercover minor to purchase alcohol at two location in the city.

Officers charged 29 year old Heather Ann Minor, of Union City, who was a clerk at Marathon Convenience Store on 1215 South Miles Avenue.

Reports said the underaged minor was able to purchase alcohol at the location.

Police also charged 29 year old Tiffany Marie Gamble, of Union City, who was a clerk at Maverick Convenience Store on 420 East Reelfoot Avenue.

At this location, the undercover minor also successfully purchased alcoholic beverages.

Police reports said Ms. Minor and Ms. Gamble were both charged with unlawful sale of alcohol, with court dates set for Tuesday in General Session Court.