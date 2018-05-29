Two McCracken County deputies have been cleared by a grand jury in connection with the shooting of a man while serving a felony warrant.

A “no-true bill” was returned by the McCracken County Grand Jury against detective’s Kyle Seratt and Ryan Norman, after the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team presented the case.

On November 3rd of 2017, the detectives arrived at a residence in Lone Oak to serve a warrant on 31 year old Thomas Myers, of Paducah.

While at the scene, Myers was found to be armed with a gun, and shots were then fired.

One of the detectives fired his weapon and Myers was struck and injured.

On Friday, the grand jury returned a “true-bill” against Myers, and he was arrested on three counts of wanton endangerment, with two of the counts against a police officer.