Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle wreck just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday in Gibson County.

A release by the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports 47 year old Bucky Wells of McKenzie, and 41 year old Kimberly Cook are dead as a result of an accident.

The report indicates that Wells and Cook were heading north on Highway 45 East near Bradford on a motorcycle.

Wells was making a right turn when an SUV rear-ended the bike.

According to the report, the driver of the SUV was not injured.

The wreck caused the north bound lane to close for nearly two hours.