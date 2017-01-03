Two people from Martin were arrested following a traffic stop by Fulton police.

Reports said Fulton officers observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction down a one way street, and initiaited a traffic stop.

Following the stop, officers learned that the driver, 29 year old Timothy Booker, was operating on a suspended Tennessee drivers license and appeared to be intoxicated.

Following a failed sobriety test, a consent to search was given and a cigarette pack containing a piece of aluminum foli was found.

Inside the foil was a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Booker and his passenger, 53 year old Cheryl Kirby, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance, with Booker additionally charged with operating on a revoked license and disregarding traffic control regulations.