Two people from Union City were issued heroin charges following a traffic stop in Fulton.

Police reports said officers observed a car parked in the middle of the roadway on Martin Luther King Drive, and a check of the individuals in the vehicle was initiated.

The report said following the stop, permission was given to search the vehicle and the three individuals in the car.

The passenger and owner of the vehicle, 29 year old Kaycee Harlan, along with backseat passenger, 36 year old Robert Olive, both of Union City, were found to be in possession of used syringes.

Olive also told officers of additional syringes and a spoon used for drugs in the backseat of the vehicle.

Both were charged with possession of heroin, with Harlan additionally charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, 33 year old Steven Herane of Obion, was charged with operating on a revoked or suspended license and improper parking.