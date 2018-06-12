Two people from Weakley County were arrested in Fulton following a traffic stop.

Police reports said officers performed the traffic stop on a Jeep on North Highland Drive, and realized the driver, 50 year old Johnny Castle of Martin, was highly intoxicated.

The report said officers observed Castle pull out a plastic bag from her wallet, which contained 2.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and later found two other bags containing a small amount of the drug.

Castle told officers that she asked to use her passengers vehicle, to sell drugs in Fulton to raise rent money.

The passenger, 34 year old Tracy Anderson of Sharon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after a smoking pipe with drug residue was located in her purse.

Castle was issued multiple charges, that include driving under the influence, operating on a suspended license, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.