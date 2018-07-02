Two men are being held in the Gibson County Jail on numerous theft charges after several stolen vehicles were found on their property.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says 50-year-old Joseph Henry Graves, Jr. and 45-year-old William Floyd King, both of Humboldt, were arrested after Sheriff’s investigators found several stolen vehicles, a boat, a car trailer, and a portable storage building at 853 Alamo Highway.

Investigators also searched a second property at 182 Alamo Highway and found a stolen truck, two motorcycles, and a 33-foot camper at that residence.

Sheriff Thomas says all the items found had altered VINS, with some having the factory VIN plates removed.

Thomas says multiple vehicles had been stolen from the Memphis and West Memphis area and additional evidence linked the pair to a theft from Tennessee Tractor in Crockett County.

King is being held on a $65,000 dollar bond, while Graves is being held on a $50,000 dollar bond.

Gibson County investigators were assisted by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and THP.

