Jeffrey Whitehead and Keenan Kendall were sentenced to 149 months in federal prison for being felons in possession of firearms. Lawrence J. Laurenzi, Acting U.S. Attorney, announced the sentences today.

According to information presented in court, on January 5, 2016, members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Springville, TN., home of Jeffrey Whitehead, 29, because of suspected marijuana distribution from the home. Upon execution of the warrant, Whitehead, who was present, told the officer that he had marijuana in the house and a few firearms. Whitehead told officers that he knew he was not allowed to be in possession of any firearms. A search of the home and Whitehead’s truck revealed 45.4 pounds of marijuana, $4,500 in cash, and digital scales, along with 6 firearms.

On January 27, 2017, officers with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Keenan Kendall, 40, on suspicion of marijuana distribution. A search of the home in Paris, TN., revealed two sets of digital scales, marijuana and a loaded firearm.

On June 22, 2107, the Honorable J. Daniel Breen sentenced both Whitehead and Kendall. Whitehead received a sentence of more than 7 years in federal prison and 3 years supervised release. Kendall was sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison and received a total of 3 years supervised release.

These cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Henry County Sheriff’s Office; and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, who have all worked jointly to address gun-related crimes through aggressive investigation and prosecution. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Eskridge prosecuted these cases on the government’s behalf.

