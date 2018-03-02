Two lottery games played in Tennessee and Kentucky now have huge jackpots to play for.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions lottery drawing will be for $243 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in tonight’s drawing, that person could take a one-time lump sum payout of $143.8 million dollars before taxes.

The Powerball lottery jackpot for Saturday night now stands at $321 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could walk away with a cash option payout of $189 million dollars.