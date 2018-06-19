An Obion County couple is being treated in Memphis after a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Gibson County.

THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks says the accident happened around 11:30 on Highway 45 between Bradford and Milan.

According to the THP report, a 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by 57-year-old Terry McGee of Troy was southbound near the Milan city limits, when he crossed the center line and northbound lanes, ran up on a sidewalk and hit a utility pole.

McGee’s passenger, 56-year-old Janet McGee of Troy, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Both victims were airlifted to Memphis. Their condition is unknown.