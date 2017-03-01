Two Martin men are facing drug charges after a search warrant led to the discovery of marijuana and cocaine at a Martin apartment.

Martin Police Captain Phillip Fuqua says 23-year-old Roy Black and 21-year-old Garrett Austin, both of Martin, were at a residence on West Peach Street when officers served a warrant Monday night.

Martin police could smell the odor of burnt marijuana when Black opened the door at the apartment, which led to officers recovering 13 grams of marijuana from the 23-year-old.

Patrolman Kerry Workman found three bags of cocaine weighing 1.4 grams under the living room couch, which Austin claimed as his.

As police officers searched Black’s room, drug paraphernalia and a Raven Arms .25 caliber handgun was also discovered.

Both Roy Black and Garrett Austin were arrested after the incidents Monday evening, and both will be in Weakley County General Sessions Court Thursday afternoon at 2.

Black faces charges of Possession of Schedule VI Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, while Austin is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent and Possession of Schedule VI With Intent.