The Martin community is mourning the loss of two young girls who died in a house fire Sunday night around 9:30pm.

Sisters seven year old Maliya Yabrough and her eight year old sister Abreanna Yarbrough died in their upstairs bedroom at 318 Main Street in Martin.

Two other children, both boys, ages three and 15 months were rescued by their father, Austin Morris, who sustained minor cuts and burns when he was trying to get the children out of the house. The blaze engulfed the home during the rescue attempt.

The house once was the home of the late Mayor H C “Ham” Brundige and his family inlcuding Martin Mayor Randy Brundige who expressed his deepest sympathy for the family.

Martin fire fighters worked for three hours to extinguish the blaze before being able to bring the children out of their bedroom using the Martin Fire Department’s arial truck.

The bodies have been sent to Memphis for an autopsy and a official report is pending.

Abreanna Yabrough was a 3rd grader at Martin Elementary School while her sister Maliya Yarbrough was a 2nd grader at Martin Primary School.

Weakley County School Director Randy Frazier said students are out of school Tuesday for inservice but will return to class Wednesday. He said counselors will be in both schools. He expressed his heart felt sympathy to the family and friends of the children.

The two girls were the children of Orlando Yarbrough and Angel and Austin Morris.

Their deaths mark the second and third of school student in the Weakley County School school year. Last month Dresden Elementary student Makalya Brown died in an automobile accident.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal told Thunderbolt Radio News Lt. John Cross and other officers were first on the scene and attempted to go in to the building but were driven back by the blaze. Mr. Morris had run to the police station to get help because his cell phone was in the house.

Approximately 40 fire fighters worked the blaze including Martin, Dresden, Sharon, South Fulton and Union City who was on stand by for Martin Fire Department. WCMES, Weakley County’s Emergency Management Agency and ambulance personnel assisted.