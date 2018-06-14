Two men are facing drug charges after Weakley County investigators executed a search warrant at a residence for the second time in less than two months.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Thursday Weakley County investigators, with assistance of the Martin Police Department, searched the home of 30-year-old Keith Samuel Norris in Martin.

Norris was arrested on drug charges in April and released on a $10,000 dollar bond. That case is still pending.

On Thursday, investigators found 4.5 ounces of crystal meth, marijuana, and digital scales. Investigators also seized a Mercury Marquis and $270 dollars in cash.

Norris along with 24-year-old Bertram LeDale Price of Florida are charged with possession of schedule two meth with intent to resale, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Norris is facing an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

McGowan says the potential street value of the crystal meth is $12,000 dollars.

Norris and Price are being held in the Weakley County Jail.