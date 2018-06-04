Two local school administrators will be the next to interview for the Obion County Director of School’s position.

At 5:30 this afternoon, Obion County Central assistant principal Barry Kendall will answer questions from board members, with the board to then hold their monthly meeting at 7:00.

At 8:00, South Fulton High School principal Kim Jackson will then interview for the position.

Kendall and Ms. Jackson will become the third and fourth candidates to interview for the job, following Obion County Central principal Greg Barclay and Roane County Director of School’s Dr. Leah Watkins.

All interviewing candidates will be asked the same 25 questions.

The Director of School’s became open when former Director Russ Davis announced his resignation on May 4th.