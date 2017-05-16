A big crowd gathered at Discovery Park of America on Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of two new additions.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new “Children’s Discovery Garden”, plus an up and close look at the refurbished Titan Missile was given to those attending.

Following the opening of the half-million dollar playground center, Grounds Director John Watkins spoke about the construction of the project.

Watkins said the playground is a great addition to the park, and a compliment to all of the other features on the grounds.