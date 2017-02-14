Two Obion County men are lodged in the Obion County Jail on sexual charges involving a child.

49 year old John Seth Bailey, of South Fulton, was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment charging him with 10 felony counts involving a victim over the age of thirteen, but less than eighteen years old.

Bailey appeared in front of Judge Jeff Parham on the indictment, which stated he unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly engaged in sexual abuse of a child between April and September of 2016.

The 10 charges against Bailey includes sexual abuse of a child, Class B felony rape, aggravated statutory rape and sexual battery.

Judge Parham set Bailey’s bond at $50,000.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Department gained custody of 39 year old Sidney Houston Tripp, of South Fulton, on Tuesday.

Tripp was originally arrested by the Fulton Police Department and held in the Fulton County Detention Center on a charge of rape of a child.

An Obion County indictment against Tripp said he knowingly and unlawfully had sex with a child less than 13 years old in June of 2015.

The charge is a Class A felony.

Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder said Judge Parham issued a $50,000 bond on Tripp upon his return from Kentucky.

He is scheduled for arraignment on February 21st.