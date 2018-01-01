Officials say two police officers and a civilian were injured after shots were fired at a party at a club in Dyer County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that two officers with the Newbern Police Department responded to a disturbance call about 3:00 Monday morning at Douglas Cafe, which was having a New Year’s Eve party.

The release says shots were being fired when the officers arrived.

Both officers and a civilian were shot.

The TBI says all were taken to Regional One in Memphis for treatment.

The TBI Violent Crimes Response Team is investigating the shooting at the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman.