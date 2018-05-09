Paducah police are seeking information from a person, after two people were shot Monday night.

Police reports said officers were called to the area of Nolan Drive and Vermont Street, where 23 year old Destyni Paschall, of Calvert City, and 27 year old Randall Snow, of Benton, had been injured and taken to Lourdes Hospital.

Both victims were then transferred to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

Investigators spoke with neighbors in the area of shooting, and are now seeking the whereabouts of 26 year old Briar Rushing, of Paducah, as a person of interest in the case.

Police reports said Rushing is also wanted on an outstanding warrant for absconding parole.