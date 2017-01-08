Two people were shot, with one killed, after an apparent home invasion in McCracken County on Saturday night.

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a location near the Reidland area, where officers found one person lying in a driveway, and one deceased inside of a home.

Investigations showed that the two shot individuals did not live at the residence, and had apparently kicked in a door during a burglary attempt.

Sheriff’s reports said the homeowner was inside the residence at the time, and fired the shots that struck the two men.

The injured man was taken to a Paducah hospital and transferred to a Nashville hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.