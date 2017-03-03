The Paducah Police Department has obtained a surveillance photograph of two people who passed a fake $20 at a local business.

On February 22nd, a man and woman used the counterfeit bill to make a purchase at a southside Paducah store, which was one of several the police department has received reports from.

The bills appear to be real, but have the words, “Motion Picture Use Only” on the front and back.

Anyone with information about the fake bills, or the identity of these two people, is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.