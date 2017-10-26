Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called to investigate a double fatality accident last night in Lyon County.

Troopers reports said a Murray teenager and Cadiz teenager were killed, when their vehicle left Highway 453, also known as The Trace, and struck a tree.

Reports said 18 year old Kaitlyn Bowers, of Owensboro, was driving the 2013 Ford Mustang at the time of the crash.

Bowers and passenger, 18 year old John Phillips, of Lewisburg, were transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Post 1 reports said 19 year old Aaron Adams, of Cadiz, and 18 year old Robert Clayton Jr., of Murray, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing by Kentucky State Police.