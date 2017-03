The National Weather Service says two tornadoes apparently hit in Hickman, Kentucky.

Meteorologist Jim Packett says weather service officials surveyed damage in Fulton County on Friday.

The preliminary findings are that the area had an EF-1 tornado and an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 125 mph, as well as straight line winds moved through the city on Thursday night.

Weather officials will return Saturday to continue surveying damage to the northwest and into Tennessee.