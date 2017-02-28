Whether you’re a theatre or a music fan, UT Martin has it covered with two shows in each performing arts field tonight.

The UT Martin Wind Ensemble begins the evening with a collaborative concert in cooperation with the Westview High School band at 7:30 in the Westview gym.

The Westview band will open the show during the first half of the concert, while the UTM Wind Ensemble will perform two selections from contemporary composer John Mackey to close out the show.

This music concert in Martin is free.

Meanwhile, the UTM Vanguard Theatre presents the final performance of “The Realistic Joneses” at 8 in the Fine Arts Building.

This dark comedy by playwright Will Eno introduces two suburban couples who share the same last name, but have much more in common.

Tickets for the theatre performance are $5 for students and children, while it costs $15 for adults to see the show.