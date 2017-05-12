Two people were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital this morning following a two vehicle accident on West Main Street in Union City.

Preliminary indications show a vehicle traveling toward Union City, bearing Fulton County license plates, turned into the path of a north bound Dodge dual wheel truck near Springdale road.

The car was then knocked from roadway and came to rest in a field.

Union City Police officers and firefighters, along with the Obion County Rescue Squad and Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)