Two Weakley County men face drug charges after a Sharon Police Officer stops an alleged drug deal.

Sharon Lieutenant Troy Whitworth says he received a call of a suspicious vehicle at the Little General in Sharon.

Whitworth says he saw the suspicious vehicle in the car wash bay when a second vehicle parked behind it and a male got out with a box in his hand and walked to the vehicle in the car wash.

When he noticed Lieutenant Whitworth, he tucked the box in his side and walked back to his truck.

Lieutenant Whitworth checked the box and found drug paraphernalia and possible narcotics.

29-year-old Adam Lee Clements of Martin said he was bringing morphine pills to 33-year-old Kyle Austin Cogburn of Greenfield.

Cogburn denied the pills were his, but told Lieutenant Whitworth he was there to pick up pills.

Clements is charged with Possession of Schedule Two Drugs with Intent to Resale, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cogburn is charged with Criminal Attempt to Possess Schedule Two Drugs, and Driving on a Suspended License.