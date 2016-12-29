Two Weakley County suspects facing multiple charges for passing counterfeit currency will appear in Weakley County court today.

28-year-old Jamie Hamilton of Sharon and 28-year-old Justin Campbell of Dresden, allegedly passed counterfeit $100 bills in local banks which ended up in stores throughout the Ken Tenn area.

Dresden Police Investigator Steve Howe says after video footage of the suspects was discovered, the pair were arrested Friday as $1,900 in counterfeit bills was recovered.

The bills contained the phrase “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the fronts and backs of the bills, and were probably ordered in bulk online.

Investigator Howe says he asks all storeowners to watch out because there’s been a lot of counterfeit $100 bills circulating, and that bills were passed from Memphis all the way to South Fulton.

Both Hamilton and Campbell are charged with the felony of criminal simulation.