The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has released the dates of their annual duck blind drawings.

On Saturday, August 4th, registration for the drawings will be held from 7:00 until 10:00, with the drawings to begin at 10:00 at most locations.

Area duck blind drawings include Gooch Wildlife Management Area Unit A, at City Park in Obion, with the Reelfoot Wildlife Management Area drawing to take place at the Reelfoot State Park Visitors Center.

Other drawings include the Tigrett Wildlife Management Area at the Dyersburg Fairgrounds, and Harmon’s Creek, Gin Creek, and Big Sandy at the Little League Park in Big Sandy.

TWRA reports said blind sites for Bogota and Thorny Cypress Wildlife Management Areas in Dyer County, will be chosen by a computerized drawing.

