The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the 2018 Free Fishing Day will be Saturday, June 9, when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

In addition, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday, June 15.

Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities.

Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week.

Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are questions about a particular facility.