The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has reported no boating fatalities for the 4th of July holiday period.

TWRA reports said officers did make 20 boating under the influence arrests, and issued 353 citations during the five day enforcement.

Officers were called to assist 483 boaters, while also investigating five accidents which resulted in four injuries.

TWRA conducted their annual “Operation Dry Water” during three days of the holiday period, which resulted in 13 of the BUI arrests.