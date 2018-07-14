A TWRA Hunter Safety Course will be held beginning Monday in Union City.

The free classes will be July 16th, 17th, and 19th, with class and shoot on July 21st.

Anyone taking the hunter education class in Tennessee must register for the class online. Simply go to the TWRA website and to the Hunter Ed section, then select the class near you.

This is a four day class and you must attend all four days.

You must be 9 years of age before or on the day the day class starts, to be certified.

Classes will be held in the First Assembly of God Church Fellowship Hall in Union City each night from 6:00 until 9:00 and on Saturday from noon to 4:00.

For more information, call Ken Asher at 731-446-7357.

