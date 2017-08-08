The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming dove season.

Landowners can earn up to $3,600 for providing a dove field for public hunting, with the fields available for a minimum of three priority hunt dates in September.

The first segment of dove season will open at noon on Friday, September 1st.

TWRA began the lease program in the late 1980’s, and the standard fall leased field is a harvested grain field with a rate paid of $75 per acre for a maximum of 40 acres.

Fields that are top sewn with wheat are eligible for an additional $15 per acre.

Anyone interested in the dove lease program with TWRA is urged to contact their Regional office as soon as possible.

The TWRA website will release the leased field locations in each of the four regions on August 15th.