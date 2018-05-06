A permit to participate in the 2018 Tennessee elk hunt will be available for the first time through a raffle to be held by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

TWRA reports said individuals will be able to purchase a ticket for $10 each, with no limit to the number of tickets that can be purchased.

Since the elk hunt was implemented in 2009, TWRA has donated a permit to a Non-Governmental Organization to join other participants, who will be chosen from a computer drawing.

The raffle for the permit will replace the online eBay auction, which was previously held to determine the additional participant.

The raffle drawing will be held on August 15th and the winner will be announced at the August 24th meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in Nashville.

The raffle winner will join the computer drawing winners in the 2018 hunt in October, at one of the elk hunting zones on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.