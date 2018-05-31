The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting no boating-related fatalities over the 2018 Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The report marks the fourth consecutive year without a boating fatality over the holiday weekend.

TWRA reports did indicate five boating-related fatalities have occurred during the year, three of which have involved paddlecrafts.

During the period from May 25th thru the 28th, there were three injury incidents and two property damage incidents.

The report showed TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement officers made 10 boating under the influence arrests, which was a decrease from 17 arrests made in 2017.